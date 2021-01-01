e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer, Fair Warm

The 16Hr camo concealer is your secret weapon to putting Your best face forward. The holy grail of next-level-perfection concealers, this rich, creamy formula blends in like a second skin-setting the stage for whatever look your heart desires. Set it with a light powder application for a natural, minimalist approach, or go full-on maximalist with bold red lips and black eyeliner. Your imagination is the limit. E.L.F. Makes the best of Beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face. Your originality is infinite, and we are inspired by what makes you unique. From the early explorer to the trend-obsessed beauty junkie-glam or bare faced, minimalist, maximalist, and every look in between-we are for every eye, lip, and face. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide.