This Cute 2005 Flowers Graphic Tee Is A Great Floral Birthday Present For Women Whose Birthday Is In September 2005, To Celebrate The 16Th Birthday Of Women, Mother, Grandma, Gigi, Mama, Mimi, Mom, Mother, Aunt, Wife, Dadi, Nani, Amma, And Friends. Awesome Since September 2005 T-Shirt. Sweet Gift For Women Born In 2005 16Th Birthday Gift Shirt For Women Cute Shirt For 16Th Birthday Floral Birthday Shirt For 2005 Birthdays Great Birthday Gifts For Mommy Wife Grandma Auntie Sister Friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem