October 17th Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for any legend man or woman queen turning 17 years old who born in October 2004 celebrating for 17th birthday party with family and friends with decorations Born in October 2004 17 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 17 years old limited edition October 2004 retro 17th Birthday Shirt. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.