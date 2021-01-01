Playtex Playtex 18 Hour 20/27 Sensational Support Wirefree Bra

"Great coverage and support. Definitely my go-to bra!" — Customer Review Signature M-frame adjusts to your shape for perfect customized fit. Softly seamed wirefree cups give you naturally shapely support. Exclusive Spanette fabric stretches four ways for ease of movement. Side and back smoothing eliminates bulges. Floral lace accents and picot trim add pretty touches.TruSUPPORT bra design provides: (1) higher sides for coverage; (2) fuller cups for natural shape; (3) wider straps for all-day ease; and (4) smoother back for stability. Comfort Cushion stretch straps prevent shoulder strain and adjust in front. (They're non-stretch for added support in DD and DDD cup sizes.) Tag-free leotard back helps keep straps from slipping. Back close has three to five rows of adjustable hooks and eyes, depending on bra size. Previously named 18 Hour Lace Wirefree.