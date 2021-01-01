Playtex 18 Hour 4088 Breathable Comfort Lace Wirefree Bra Honey 40DDD Women's

Everything I ever wanted in a bra. — Customer Review Breathable Airform® lining provides light-as-air cooling comfort and helps prevent show through. Lace-covered wirefree cups give you naturally shapely curves. Signature M-frame conforms to your shape for extra support and comfort. So pretty, with embroidered cups, satin trim, and scalloped edging. Signature No-Slip cushioned straps stay on your shoulders without digging in and adjust in back. Hidden pocket for breast forms if needed. TruSUPPORT® bra design provides: (1) higher sides for coverage; (2) fuller cups for natural shape; (3) wider straps for all-day ease; and (4) smoother back for stability. Back close has three to four rows of adjustable hooks and eyes. Previously named Playtex 18 Hour Comfort Lace Wirefree Bra. ; cup size : DDD ; band size: 40