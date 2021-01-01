Playtex 18 Hour 4803 Silky Soft Smoothing Wirefree Bra Nude 38B Women's

"...love the way it looks, the support, the natural look under your clothes" — Customer ReviewThis Playtex bra feels like it's not even there, and disappears under clothes. Perfect T-shirt bra! So smooth you can wear it with your clingiest knits. Silky soft seamless cups give shapely support without wires. Breathable full lining keeps you comfortably cool and wicks away moisture. Cushioned under-bust seams gently contour your curves. Stretchy 2-ply fusion fabric sides and back help smooth away bumps and bulges. Plush-back bottom band supports without digging or chafing. Famous wirefree M-frame adjusts for flexible fit. Satin trim adds elegance. TruSUPPORT bra design provides: (1) higher sides for coverage; (2) fuller cups for natural shape; (3) wider straps for all-day ease; and (4) smoother back for stability. Shimmery satin Comfort Strap design cushioned straps stretch / adjust in back and ease pressure on your shoulders. Plush-lined back close has two to four rows of adjustable hooks and eyes, depending on bra size. Previously named Playtex 18 Hour Sensationally Sleek Wirefree Bra.