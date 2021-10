Suzanne Kalan's ring has been crafted by hand in the brand's studio in the heart of Los Angeles. It's cast from gleaming 18-karat gold and set with alternating baguette-cut emeralds and sapphires, as well as shimmering round-cut diamonds around the band. Complete the set with the [matching necklace id1313020]. Wear it with: [Dion Lee Tank id1277881], [Suzanne Kalan Ring id1313018], [Suzanne Kalan Necklace id1211892].