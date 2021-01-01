18 Mohlenbechia Ball Topiary in White Urn, One Size , Green

ï»¿Delicate brown stems and small green leaves have been expertly manicured into a sphere atop a white urn. This artificial Mohlenbechia ball topiary makes natural beauty seriously posh, polished, and classy. A perfect centerpiece for your next brunch, pair it with tea lights or place it near a shared appetizer.Note, Arrives with two pieces. Mohlenbechia ball and Urn. Just place the ball on the Urn to complete the look.Measurements: 9 Depth/Inches, 9 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 4.8 LbBase Material: 75% Plastic, 25% CeramicCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported