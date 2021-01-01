18 to 14 Headphone Adapter 35mm 18 inch Female Stereo Jack to Quarter 14 inch 635mm TRS Stereo Male Plug Audio Adapter Gold Plated Pure Copper 2 Pack

BEST CHOICE: High Quality 1/4 Inch TRS Male to 3.5mm Female Audio Adapter, One End is 3.5mm Female Connector, One End is 1/4 inch TRS Male Connector. Roper Structure, Elaborate Manufacturing, Reliable Quality and Nice Look. COOL & DIFFERENT: Colorful Audio Adapter adds color to your performance, making it more cool and different. You can buy more than one. CONVENIENT CARRYING: Small design, shake off the shackles of cable. With one Audio Adapter, take one less audio cable. AMAZING SOUND: Don't underestimate him, Gold Plated Pure Copper, Reduce the signal loss of sound transmission, Small body can still restore real sound. Package included: 1 Pack 1/4 Inch TRS Male to 3.5mm Female Audio Adapter.