Ringside 180” Mexican-Style Boxing Hand Wraps, Black

Get the added protection you need in the ring with the Ringside® 180" Mexican-Style Boxing Hand Wraps. This slightly elastic, authentic Mexican-style wrap provides a contoured fit for incredible comfort and performance. You get 180” of wrap for the support you need, and the exclusive dual hook and loop closure allows for secure position. Fight like a pro with the Ringside® Mexican-Style Boxing Hand Wraps. FEATURES: Mexican-style hand wraps for superior hand protection Exclusive dual hook and loop closures for secure position Features a thumb loop for easy wrap-around start Materials: Cotton Length: 180” Warranty: 120 days For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-877-426-9464.