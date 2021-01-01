Lucky Brand 181 Relaxed Straight Jeans in Balsam

The Lucky BrandÂ® 181 Relaxed Straight Jeans in Balsam is cut loose for athletic builds, with a mid-rise waist, a relaxed fit, and a straight leg. Crafted in a comfort stretch denim in a dark wash, and elevated by whiskering and fading details. COOLMAXÂ® All Season Technology is engineered to regulate your temperature, keeping you cool when it's hot, and warm when it's chilly. Classic five-pocket design. Belt-loop waist. Logo patch at back right waistband. Signature stitching at back pockets. Zip fly with button closure. 55% cotton, 22% COOLMAX polyester, 21% tencel lyocell, 2% LycraÂ® elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 30. Please note that measurements may vary by size.