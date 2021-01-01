Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment for Men

WHAT IT IS An energizing moisturizer formulated for mens skin. Fuel your day with this go-to moisturizer, infused with Vitamins C and E, chestnut extract and soy. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Refuel, re-energize, revitalize and moisturize! Vitamin-enriched and energizing non-oily moisturizer wakens and uplifts dull, fatigued skin. This facial recovery accelerator helps skin resist the affects of environmental stress for a healthy, invigorated appearance. Skin will feel refueled, re-energized and revitalized. HOW TO USE Apply to clean face ABOUT THE BRAND What began as an apothecary in New York City in 1851, is now a highly regarded skincare and grooming line. Staying true to its roots, Kiehls Since 1851 uses natural ingredients such as calendula and argan oil. The brand's scientific skincare formulas used in the toners, cleansers and moisturizers help deliver healthier-looking, visibly radiant skin. Cosmetics - Kiehls > Kiehl's Since 1851 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kiehl's Since 1851. Size: 1.7-2.5 oz.