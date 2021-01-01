Kiehl's Since 1851 Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub Coriander

WHAT IT IS Rich and indulgent micro-bead free formula, gently exfoliates and leave skin sily soft and velvety smooth.8.4 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES This body scrub gently yet effectively exfoliates to remove dead surface skin cells without over-drying. Natural, microbead-free exfoliation particles and skin-enriching emollients help to leave skin silky soft, velvety smooth, and primed for moisturization. ABOUT THE BRAND What began as an apothecary in New York City in 1851, is now a highly regarded skincare and grooming line. Staying true to its roots, Kiehls Since 1851 uses natural ingredients such as calendula and argan oil. The brand's scientific skincare formulas used in the toners, cleansers and moisturizers help deliver healthier-looking, visibly radiant skin. Cosmetics - Kiehls > Kiehl's Since 1851 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kiehl's Since 1851.