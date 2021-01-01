Conair 1875-Watt Tourmaline Ceramic Styler, One Size , Black / Silver

Creative styling and easy handling! Conair's Comfort Touch Tourmaline Ceramic ionic styling system promotes shiny, healthy-looking hair and has a soft surface for a comfy grip. The high-torque motor speeds air through the hair while ionic technology reduces frizz and flyaways. 3 heat and 2 speed settings ensure maximum styling control!1875 watts for quick and powerful stylingHigh-torque motor for powerful drying3 heat settings / 2 speed settingsNo-Slip Grip for comfortable stylingIonic Technology for up to 75 percent less frizz than produced by natural ion-generating hair dryersTourmaline Ceramic Technology to protect hair from heat damageCool shot button to lock in curls, waves and styleHinged filter for easy maintenanceConcentrator attachment for pinpoint stylingDiffuser attachment for curly or wavy styles5.5-foot power cordHanging ring for convenient storage8Â½x4x10â "HImported