Renee Lewis 18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace

A slender crescent moon pendant is fit with sparkling diamonds on this 18K yellow gold two-strand chain necklace. One-of-a-kind design handmade in NYC using vintage jewels. 18K yellow gold Diamond, 2tcw Lobster clasp Made in USA SIZE Pendant length, about 2" Necklace drop, about 8" Please note: Due to its vintage and handmade nature, this item may not be exactly as shown. Variations in the finish are expected.