Make some waves. The contemporary feel of these oval hoop earrings is achieved through a distinctive wavy design. And, because they're luxuriously crafted of 18K yellow gold-clad sterling silver, they're always right on trend. From Veronese Collection(R) Jewelry. Veronese(R) jewelry is 18K yellow gold-clad sterling silver, which creates a big bold look at a fraction of the cost of gold. Nickel free.