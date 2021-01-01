TwoBirch 18k White Gold Microplated4 Piece Ring Set with Cubic Zirconia Stacking Ring Set (925 Silver, Sizes 6)

This bridal set includes four rings which can be worn in any order. It features two shared prong set bands, one criss cross band and one millgrained eternity band. Each ring is made in solid sterling silver with 18k white gold plating and AAA+ cubic zirconia. * PREMIUM QUALITY * The rings are made with premium Cubic Zirconia, 925 Sterling Silver and are 18K white gold micro plated giving the bridal set a lasting brilliance and a hypoallergenic finish. * MADE WITH CARE * TwoBirch jewelry makes a sentimental surprise and a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother's Day, travel jewelry, or a wedding celebration. It most especially makes a great self purchase! * 1 year FREE Warranty * To ensure your complete satisfaction, we offer a free 1 year warranty. All our metals are lead-free, nickel-free and hypoallergenic. Excellent customer service.