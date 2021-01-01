DOLCE & GABBANA 18K Gold Mixed-Stone Chain Link Necklace

This 18K yellow gold chain link necklace is adorned with flowers made from multicolored stones. Baroque South Sea pearls, about 10-11mm Pink beryl morganites, about 12 tcw Aquamarine, about 5.6 tcw Citrine quartz, about 8.5 tcw Amethyst quartz, about 7 tcw Peridots, about 5.8 tcw Red rhodolite garnets, about 6.8 tcw Blue zircon, about 1.1 tcw Colorless sapphires, about 1 tcw 18k yellow gold Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 17" (43cm). Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Gold.