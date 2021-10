From the Just the [Un]ordinary Collection. Embellished with sparkling pav cubic zirconias, these 18K white gold-plated earrings feature paperclip-shaped drops. White cubic zirconias 18K white gold-plated brass Sterling silver post Omega back Made in Italy SIZE Drop, about 1.58" Width, about 0.40". Fashion Jewelry - Trend Jewelry > Darkai > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Darkai. Color: White Gold.