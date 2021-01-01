18k Gold Plated Bronze Filigree Peacock Earrings from Peru

A statement piece fit for royalty this ornate set of earrings by Eda Arroyo will dress up any outfit. She handcrafts them in 18k gold-plated bronze and shapes them into two regal peacocks using the filigree technique. The artisan grew up dancing and has loved the performing arts ever since she was a young girl. Now as a jeweler she continues to be involved in the performing arts by creating one-of-a-kind jewelry for Peruvian folkloric dancers looking for statement pieces to wear in their performances.