Breguet watch with diamonds at bezel and lug. Watch head dimensions: approx. 33 x 24.95mm. Oval case and hardware in 18-karat rose gold. Mother-of-pearl dial with 12 o'clock logo script. Graduating Roman numerals at time markers. 139 brilliant-cut diamonds at bezel and lug. Single briolette diamond at winding crown. 1.255 total brilliant diamond carat weight. 0.26 total briolette diamond carat weight. Blue-toned two-hand self-winding movement. Black alligator strap with thorn buckle. From the.