Crafted of sterling silver with a gleaming 18k gold plating the symbol for the zodiac sign Capricorn forms the pendant of this necklace from Bali. Representing the birth dates between December 21 and January 20 Capricorn is often depicted as a mythical sea goat. Asmara Putra designs this simple accessory for expressing your identity which circles the neck with gold plated sterling silver curb link chain.