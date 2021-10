Mattioli interchangeable earrings from the Puzzle Collection. Polished 18-karat white gold hoops, hardware and settings. Ruby triplet with crystal rock, sapphire triplet with crystal rock and emerald triplet with crystal rock. Set includes hoop earrings and three pairs of stones. Huggie hoop earrings with white diamond pav. Approx. 0.60"L x 0.71"W puzzle dimensions. Hoop earrings may be worn separately. 0.34 total diamond carat weight. Post backs for pierced ears. Made in Italy.