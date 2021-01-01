18kt rose gold case with a rose gold-tone 18kt rose gold bracelet. Fixed 18kt rose gold 46 diamond set (~0.73 ct) bezel. White dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Patek Philippe Calibre E23-250 S C quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Cushion case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Nautilus deployment clasp. Water resistant at 60 meters / 200 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Patek Philippe 18kt Rose Gold Diamond Ladies Watch 7010-1R-011.