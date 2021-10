Great vintage 2003 gift + gift idea for brother, sister, son, daughter, friend or girlfriend. As an 18-year-old man or 18-year-old woman a must as a unicorn saying for the age of year: I was 18 als I was in the lockdown. This outfit is a fun 18th birthday gift for kids + teens born in 2003 and becoming older. Great gift idea for boys for 18th birthday, birthday party and birthday party. Perfect in the quarantine. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem