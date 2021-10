This funny legendary since September 2003 18th birthday gift is suitable for men and women to celebrate years of age. Legends were born in September 2003. Life and age begins with 18! Perfect 18th Birthday gift for men and women born in September 2003. They are limited edition, legendary and the vintage 2003 was the best. Great vintage style birthday gift for son, daughter, brother, sister. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem