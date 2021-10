Classic perfume accords get a sultry update in Bois 1920 Magia Youth, an alluring oriental fragrance that fuses fresh citrus and luminous white floral tones with subtly animalic musk. The opening is a beguiling blend of tart-sweet mandarin and elegant bergamot. Shimmering, magnetic heart notes of jasmine and warm amber emerge next, followed by a sensuous finish of creamy musk and soft sandalwood.