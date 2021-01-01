Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with rhodium-plated leaf-style hands and alternating Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor calibre 2824 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 39 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor 1926 Automatic Black Dial 39mm Stainless Steel Mens Watch M91550-0002.