Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Opaline dial with blue hands and alternating Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor Calibre T601 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm. Folding clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. 1926 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor 1926 Automatic Opaline Dial Mens Watch 91650-0010.