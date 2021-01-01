Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Opaline dial with blue leaf-style hands and alternating index and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor calibre 2824 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor 1926 Opaline Dial Automatic 36 mm Watch M91450-0005.