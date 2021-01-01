192kHz DAC Converter Digital to Analog Audio Converter with Headphone Amplifier Digital Toslink Coaxial to Analog Stereo Audio RCA 35mm RL Support.

192kHz DAC Converter Converts coaxial or toslink digital PCM audio signals to analog L/R RCA and 3.5mm Jack audio simultaneously ( not capable of being reversed), compatible with TV box, HDTV, PS3, PS4 X360 Fiber-optic Coaxial SwitchCoaxial device and fiber-optic device can be connected to the converter synchronously, and the corresponding input source is selected by the switch. HIFI Headphone AmplifierComes with professional audio amplifier chip, and the amp function can amplify the 3.5mm headphone output audio signal, which is perfectly compatible with gaming headphones. Volume Adjusting SwitchSupports adjust the volume of AUX and RCA interface at the same time; With power switch, you can turn off the power by it after use, rather than unpluging the power to turn off the converter. High-quality SoundSupports up to 192kHz sampling rate, 24-bit S/ PDIF Incoming Bit Stream on Left and Right Channels, and aluminum alloy casi