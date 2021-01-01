The highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, was re-measured in 2020. The height is 29031.69 feet, which is an increase of more than 2 ft. Great nature outfit for women, men & climbers who climbed the summit in Nepal or arrived at base camp. Everest in the Himalaya Mountains was first climbed in 1953. Great outdoor apparel for hikers who like extreme mountaineering and expeditions. New elevation is around 29032 ft. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.