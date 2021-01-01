Gucci Gucci 1955 Horsebit Wallet With Chain

Beige/ebony GG Supreme canvas, a material with low environmental impact Goldtone hardware Moir and suede lining Horsebit detail 6 credit card slots 1 zipper pocket 1 open pocket Detachable chain with 22.8" drop Snap button closure Open: 7.5"W x 8.3"H x 1"D Closed: 7.5"W x 3.9"H x 1.6"D Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND First launched in 1921, the Italian luxury fashion house quickly became known for its fine leather craftsmanship and accessories. Under the helm of Creative Director Alessandro Michele since 2015, the brand's contemporary designs include shoes, clothing and accessoriesoften boasting the distinctive Horsebit motif. Handbags - Gucci Handbags > Gucci > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gucci. Color: Brown.