1971 Born Original 1971 50th Birthday Gift Vintage Tote Bag

Birthday design for everyone who was born in 1971. With the inscription: "Living Legend, Awesome, Limited Edition - Great since 1971- Original". Gift idea for a round birthday for those born in 1971. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.