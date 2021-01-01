1971 Limited Edition Vintage and Retro Logo Design. T-Shirt

Are you looking for an original and unique motif for your 50th birthday? Then get this stylish and cool design for your husband, wife, dad or mom. For everyone born in 1971. 50 years of retro and vintage design. For your husband, grandpa or grandma at their 50th birthday. For women, men. Born in 1971. Cool retro outfit for brother, sister or father. Summer, Retro Vintage Logo Design for him or for her. Perfect to please everyone born in 1971. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem