Vintage 1975 Aged to Perfection - A great gift for men and women from the vintage 1975. The birthday will be a success with the fun, timeless and cool motif. Make every day your birthday party or birthday party. A great gift for men and women from 1975. The birthday will be a success with the fun, timeless and cool motif. Make every day your birthday party or birthday party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem