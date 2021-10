Awesome Since 2018 Vintage 1st Birthday Gift. This funny 1st b-day design makes a great outfit for your 1 yr old son, daughter, brother or sister for their 1st birthday party. Your 1 year old children and siblings will love this funny gift for their 1st birthday. It shows their year of birth on a Mixtape in a cool vintage design. Surprise your friends and family with this Retro Awesome Since 2018 1st birthday gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem