1st Grade Squad Leopard First Grade Teacher Student Gift T-Shirt

This our cute first grade back to school outfit text that says "1st grade squad" with a leopard print and a beautiful arrow is perfect for teachers and students, boys and girls to wear for first day of school, elementary school. It's a great matching tee! This 1st grade squad leopard outfit makes a great gift idea for men & women who love teaching and also for students who are proud to be in team first grade. Great welcome to new school year and happy first day of school! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem