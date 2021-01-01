Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Medium

2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Medium - Loving Tan 2HR Express Mousse provides you with an immediate color, while developing into a deeper, darker tan which can be washed off after 2 hours. Benefits Professional strength formula with results after one application Easy, streak-free application every time Natural olive color Lasts up to 10 days with built-in moisturizer Provides an instant bronze and develops into a deeper tan Built in color guide Wash off in just 2 hours Quick drying in as little as 60 seconds Pleasant refreshing fragrance Quick and easy option for those with limited time Best suited for Light to Medium skin tones Key Ingredients Aloe Vera to soothe and nourish the skin Formulated Without Parabens and alcohol - 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Medium