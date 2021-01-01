2-in-1 90 Degree USB-C PD Headphone Jack Adapter, Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter, for Aux, Stereo, Earphones, Headset, Headphones, Compatible with.

1. Get Back Your Jack: Enjoy music through 3.5mm headphones again. Two powerful Realtek chipsets provide enhanced ambient noise reduction and preserve your headphones' original sound quality. 2. Supports Fast Charging: Supports both USB Power Delivery 2.0 and Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging, allowing you to charge your devices at maximum speed. Delivers up to 30W when PD charging and up to 18W when QC charging. 3. Broad Compatibility: Works with almost any device with a USB-C port, including phones, tablets, or laptops, making it a welcome addition to any backpack, purse, or suitcase. 4. An 18W (PD or QC) charger is required to charge your laptop with this adapter. 5. Stay Connected: Provides full phone call functionality with any pair of 3.5mm headphones that supports calling while plugged into a USB-C port.