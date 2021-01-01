Field & Stream 2-in-1 Cup, Orange

For a versatile addition to your outdoor dinnerware, the Field & Stream 2-in-1 Cup delivers. The hard anodized aluminum outer cup is durable and solid, while the silicone liner cup is flexible and can withstand up to 300° F. You can enjoy your favorite hot or cold beverage – or both, since the inner and outer cup can be used independently. Both inner and outer cups are dishwasher safe. FEATURES: Suitable for both hot and cold liquids Hard anodized aluminum outer cup Silicone liner cup with lip guard Silicone can withstand up to 300° F BPA-free Dishwasher safe Capacity: 10 oz. Dimensions: 3.5” x 3” Weight: 3.6 oz. Style: CEH02125