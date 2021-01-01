2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Wash Sea Salt & Moss - Goodfellow & Co

From starting another day to winding it down, take care of your skin and scalp with the 2-in-1 Sea Salt and Moss Shampoo and Body Wash from Goodfellow and Co™. This shampoo and body wash is made with hops extracts, glycerin and panthenol that help thoroughly clean, provide luster and help prevent hair breakage, while hydrating and moisturizing your skin. Featuring the scintillating scents of seagrass, lemon peel and casaba melon enhanced by soothing jasmine and white lavender notes with a hint of mint and oakmoss, this 2-in-1 scented shampoo and body wash leaves you feeling good and smelling great all day, while the paraben-, sulphate- and dye-free formula makes it great for everyday use. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.