FYC 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill - 2.5 HP Folding Treadmill for Home Installation-Free Foldable Treadmill Compact Electric Treadmill Remote Control.

Innovative 2-in-1Folding Design: Compared to ordinary treadmills, this 2-in-1 folding treadmill has 2 exercise modes that mean it can be used as under desk walking treadmill and running treadmill. Multifunctional LED Display: Tracks your performance including time, calorie, speed, distance and step. Spacious Exercise Surface: The 15.8" x 41.3" large-area rubber running belt of foldable treadmill is shock-absorbing and non-slip. Powerful & Quiet Motor: The 2.5HP motor ensures perfect performance for running, jogging or walking in the comfort of your home. Phone/Pad Holder: You could put your mobile phone or pad on the holder and talk with your friends or watch movies when you work out. 12 Preset Programs: With the help of these preset training plans, you can choose the best plan to suits your need. Folding Design & Free Installation: This folding treadmill for apartment can be placed under the sofa, corner or bed, reducing the floor space and making it ideal for any room.