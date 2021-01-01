Nostalgia 2-Lb. Capacity Stainless Steel Cascading Chocolate Fondue Fountain, One Size , Stainless Steel

Bring any party or event to life with a very unique fondue design that creates a delectable cascade of mouth-watering goodness. Unlike traditional fondue, this unit allows delicious dipping sauces to flow from tier to tier, creating a flow of chocolate, barbecue sauce, ranch dressing, nacho cheese, buffalo sauce and more! Watch as the dipping sauce is carried to the top of the tower where it flows down each tier in a mesmerizing display. Provide guests with fresh strawberries, marshmallows, pretzels, cookies, chicken wings, vegetables and other goodies for dipping. Easily disassembles for quick cleanup. The fountain is a beautiful addition to any dining table or casual gatherings with friends and family. 2-pound capacityElegant stainless steel heated bowl keeps dipping sauces flowingAuger-style fountainSeparate motor and heat settingsFour easy-to-assemble tiersGreat for use with a variety of chocolates, liqueurs, cheeses, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, broths and more!BPA freeWattage: 170Measurements: 8.46" L x 8.46" W x 17.13" H Country of Origin: Imported