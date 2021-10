As part of the 2 MONCLER 1952 & AWAKE NY capsule collection, this black hooded sweatshirt from Moncler Genius is made from 100% cotton, and features a kangaroo pocket at the front and a "Moncler Awake" logo at the back. Moncler Genius 2 MONCLER 1952 & AWAKE NY hooded sweatshirt