2-Pack] Compatible Apple Watch Case Series 6/Series 5 44mm Screen Protector, Overall Protective Soft Case TPU HD Clear Ultra-Thin Cover Compatible.

Notice: Sweat or moisture may be trapped between the apple watch screen protector and the apple watch, please use dry cloth to clean it for recover the touch sensibility. Only fit for Apple watch series 4. Premium quality TPU material allows it flexible and durable, provide you an easy installation and no need to take off the case while charging. This case offer full protection for your apple watch, not only the screen of your watch but also four sides. Precise Cutouts Fit for All Buttons & Holes on Your iWatch, Do not affected replacement watch band insertion. For 12 months after the date of purchase, we take care of all quality-related issues with a replacement or refund