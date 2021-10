Soft, stretchy and comfortable in and out of the gym, these sweat-wicking boxer briefs resist chafing with seamless construction on the back and sides. Pack of two pairs Functional fly Chafe-free seamless construction for comfort UA Tech(TM) fabric feels soft and dries quickly Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for dryness and comfort Antimicrobial fabric engineered to inhibit the growth of odor-causing germs 90% polyester, 10% elastane Machine