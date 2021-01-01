2 Pairs of Birdz Oriole Bifocal Safety Sunglasses Black Frames 1.75x with Clear & Smoke Lenses Carry Bag

SET OF 2 features 1 pair of black frames with clear lenses and 1 pair of black frames with smoke lenses Shatterproof polycarbonate lenses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection while meeting or exceeding Z87.1 ANSI safety requirements EVA vented foam padding ensures comfort and shields eyes from wind, dust, and other debris Anti-fog coating keeps your lenses free of fog for a clear line of sight while ergonomic design makes for a comfortable, secure fit Glasses come complete with protective microfiber carrying pouch for cleaning and safe storage