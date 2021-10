This is one of our best items in the Geoffrey Beene Luggage Collection. This set is crafted in a lightweight ABS plastic material with a debossed logo shell. It also has 360° spinning helicopter double wheels. The wheels make it incredibly easy to walk through airports and navigate crowded areas. The handle system is telescopic and locks into your preferred handle height. This set consists of a 20" carry-on and 28" large check-in size. Heads will turn when people see you walking with this set.