World Traveler 2 Piece Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage Set Black Trim Damask - World Traveler Luggage Sets

A gorgeous luggage set for the traveler on the go with a fresh floral bloom pattern across this irresistible World Traveler 2 Piece Luggage Set. Stylishly designed, this set gives you the perfect pieces for your dream vacation or a quick weekend getaway. 20-inch carry-on: 20.5 H x 14 L x 7.5 W - 6.1 lb. 18-inch Shoulder Bag: 11.5 H x 18 L x 9.5 W - 1.9 lb. Four (4 wheel spinner system for optimal movement. Modern aluminum telescopic trolley handle locking system. Tote bag has a back strap to attach hands free to your luggage handle.